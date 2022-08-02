AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of AmerisourceBergen worth $66,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC opened at $145.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

