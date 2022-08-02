Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.11. 5,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,204. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

