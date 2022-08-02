Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

