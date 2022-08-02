Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.