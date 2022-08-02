Americana Partners LLC Takes $284,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

