Americana Partners LLC Sells 22,385 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,679,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.