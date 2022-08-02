Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.67.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $264.99 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

