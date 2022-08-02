Americana Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

