Americana Partners LLC Invests $322,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $239.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

