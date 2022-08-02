Americana Partners LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 297.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSM opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.