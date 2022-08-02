Americana Partners LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.04) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($50.24) to GBX 4,300 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

