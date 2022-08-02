Americana Partners LLC Has $421,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.