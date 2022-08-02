Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.