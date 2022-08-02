Americana Partners LLC Buys 56 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $671.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.86.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
