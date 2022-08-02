Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.58 and a 200 day moving average of $197.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

