American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American States Water by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.