American Public Education (APEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. American Public Education has set its Q2 2022 guidance at 0-$0.07 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $154.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.13 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APEI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,489. The company has a market cap of $297.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Public Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Public Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 65.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

