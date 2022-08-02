American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $12.14 Million Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,406,227 shares during the quarter. VNET Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of VNET traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,125. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

