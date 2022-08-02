American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the period. WeWork comprises approximately 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $39,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 49,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,187. WeWork Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

WeWork Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.