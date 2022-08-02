American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the period. WeWork comprises approximately 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $39,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
