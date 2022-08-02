Amedisys’ (AMED) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMED. UBS Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.31.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.02. 33,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,757. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $264.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

