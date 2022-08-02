AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $119.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.80.
Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
