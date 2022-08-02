AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 8,936 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after buying an additional 452,936 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after buying an additional 592,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,031,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,604,000 after buying an additional 270,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,603,784. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336,473.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.