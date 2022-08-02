AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,011,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

