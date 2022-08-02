AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

PayPal Price Performance

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.44. 189,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.