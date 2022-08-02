AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.31 and a 1 year high of $238.97.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

