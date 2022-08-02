AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.7 %

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.63. 158,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,327. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

