Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.50

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 172603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Altus Midstream Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $660.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of Altus Midstream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

