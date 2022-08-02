Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 5.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 74,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,339,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

