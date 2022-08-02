Altair Engineering (ALTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.87, a PEG ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 88.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the software’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,272 shares of the software’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Further Reading

