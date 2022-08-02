Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $430.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

