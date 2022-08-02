Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.
Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
