Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 989.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.