Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Up 32.1% This Week

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $246,033.50 and $24,619.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00628578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016733 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034559 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
