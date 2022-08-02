Alkami Technology (ALKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,297,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

