Alkami Technology (ALKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,297,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.