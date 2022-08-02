Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alico Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,998. Alico has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Alico by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Alico by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Alico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Alico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

