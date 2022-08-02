Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexco Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 967,393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,990,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 108,877 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Alexco Resource Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 291,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,078. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

