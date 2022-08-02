Aire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,719 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

