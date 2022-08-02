Aire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,125 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

