Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $43,231,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.