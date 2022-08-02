Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 28.3% in July

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,904. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

