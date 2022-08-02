Aion Price Reaches $0.0410 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Aion has a market cap of $20.58 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,837.09 or 0.99850456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00211094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00242834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00116443 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004546 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

