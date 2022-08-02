AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,630 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,985. The company has a market cap of $250.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

