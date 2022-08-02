AIA Group Ltd Purchases 30,160 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 715.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

