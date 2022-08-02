AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.72. 4,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.