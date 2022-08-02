AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $42,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.30. 9,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

