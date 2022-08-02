AIA Group Ltd Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 512,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 56,968 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 30,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. 133,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,129,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

