AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.