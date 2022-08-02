AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

