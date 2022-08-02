Agrello (DLT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,192.00

Agrello (DLT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $118,086.61 and approximately $9,192.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Agrello

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.