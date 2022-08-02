Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 159,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,025,763 shares.The stock last traded at $43.46 and had previously closed at $42.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117,959 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Tobam lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 451,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.