Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 406,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Aflac by 28.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,749,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 391,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.