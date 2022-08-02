Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($1.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.5 %

AMG opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $109.57 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

